Whitefish football moves to 4-0 with win over Stevensville

WHITEFISH — Looking for a fourth straight win to start the year, the Whitefish Bulldogs didn't waste the opportunity, taking down Stevensville 24-6 on Thursday to move to 4-0 on the season.

In the first possession of the first quarter, Stevensville came out on firing. Gracen Trevino caught a screen pass for a 50 yard touchdown to put the Yellowjackets up 6-0. But it was all Whitefish from there. The Bulldogs answered right back when Fynn Ridegway followed that up with throw to Jaxsen Schlauch, who took it to the house for a 45-yard run.

Ridgeway threw for his second touchdown of the night to Logan Conklin to make it 14-6 Whitefish going into halftime. Ridgeway ended the game throwing for one more touchdown and 143 passing yards. Whitefish receiver Jaxsen Schlauch tallied 113 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The game was moved to Thursday night due the lack of referees. Next week, Whitefish (4-0) will be taking on East Helena looking for their fifth consecutive win, while Stevensville (1-3) will host Hamilton.

