Warm up the bus: Superior hitting the road for 700-plus mile trip to Culbertson

SUPERIOR — In Round 1 of the high school football playoffs, three teams topped the 500-mile one-way road trip mark. In Round 2, only one team hits that threshold.
But in a big way.
The Superior Bobcats (9-1) handled their business with a 52-6 home win over Forsyth in the first round. And now the bracket dictates that they must travel to Culbertson (8-1) for a date with the Cowboys.
The shortest distance between the two schools is 600 miles if traveling on state highways. But MTN Sports spoke to Superior principal Logan Lappe on Thursday who said the team will travel via interstate for safety purposes.
The distance?
A whopping 711 miles. Google maps estimates the trip will take 10 hours and 21 minutes.
According to Lappe, the team will leave Superior on Thursday afternoon and stay in Livingston overnight. The next day they will travel to Sidney where hotels are scarce due to a divisional volleyball tournament in town. The team will finish the trip to Culbertson on Saturday morning.
To put that trip in perspective, you could travel from Maine to North Carolina on the Eastern Seaboard and pass through New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia in less distance (705 miles).
That trip would pass through 12 states.
While Superior’s trip is an outlier, there are a lot of other long trips in the second round. Of the 25 road teams this weekend, 12 of them will travel more than 300 miles one-way.
The shortest trip of the weekend belongs to the Butte Bulldogs, who will make the 76-mile jaunt north up I-15 to face undefeated Helena Capital.
Check out the tables below for complete distances and travel times for Montana High School Association football playoff games as calculated by Google Maps.
CLASS AA
MATCHUP
MILEAGE
TIME
Glacier at Bozeman
312 miles
5 hours, 2 mins
Gallatin at Helena
98 miles
1 hour, 40 mins
Butte at Helena Capital
76 miles
1 hours, 25 mins
Sentinel at West
345 miles
5 hours, 8 minutes
TOTALS
AVG: 208 miles
AVG: 3 hours, 19 mins
CLASS A
MATCHUP
MILEAGE
TIME
Whitefish at Hamilton
177 miles
3 hours, 31 mins
Dillon at Billings Central
255 miles
3 hours, 48 mins
Columbia Falls at Lewistown
317 miles
5 hours, 21 mins
Laurel at Polson
397 miles
5 hours, 54 mins
TOTALS
AVG: 287 miles
AVG: 4 hours, 39 mins
CLASS B
MATCHUP
MILEAGE
TIME
Loyola at Shepherd
363 miles
5 hours, 18 mins
Glasgow at Bigfork
435 miles
6 hours, 58 mins
Florence-Carlton at Huntley Project
384 miles
5 hours, 47 mins
Jefferson at Malta
319 miles
4 hours, 59 mins
TOTALS
AVG: 375 miles
AVG: 5 hours, 46 min
8-MAN
MATCHUP
MILEAGE
TIME
Belt at Drummond-Philipsburg
181 miles
3 hours, 14 mins
Superior at Culbertson
711 miles
10 hours, 21 mins
Fairfield at Joliet
330 miles
4 hours, 48 mins
Ennis at St. Ignatius
234 miles
3 hours, 38 mins
TOTALS
AVG: 364 miles
AVG: 5 hours, 30 min
6-MAN
MATCHUP
MILEAGE
HOURS
Broadview-Lavina at Roy-Winifred
156 miles
2 hours, 25 mins
Valier at Medicine Lake-Froid
418 miles
6 hours, 32 mins
Bridger at CJI
316 miles
5 hours, 1 min
Custer-Hysham at Big Sandy
246 miles
4 hours, 26 mins
TOTALS
AVG: 284 miles
AVG: 4 hours, 36 mins