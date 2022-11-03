Warm up the bus: Superior hitting the road for 700-plus mile trip to Culbertson

SUPERIOR — In Round 1 of the high school football playoffs, three teams topped the 500-mile one-way road trip mark. In Round 2, only one team hits that threshold.

But in a big way.

The Superior Bobcats (9-1) handled their business with a 52-6 home win over Forsyth in the first round. And now the bracket dictates that they must travel to Culbertson (8-1) for a date with the Cowboys.

The shortest distance between the two schools is 600 miles if traveling on state highways. But MTN Sports spoke to Superior principal Logan Lappe on Thursday who said the team will travel via interstate for safety purposes.

The distance?

A whopping 711 miles. Google maps estimates the trip will take 10 hours and 21 minutes.

According to Lappe, the team will leave Superior on Thursday afternoon and stay in Livingston overnight. The next day they will travel to Sidney where hotels are scarce due to a divisional volleyball tournament in town. The team will finish the trip to Culbertson on Saturday morning.

To put that trip in perspective, you could travel from Maine to North Carolina on the Eastern Seaboard and pass through New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia in less distance (705 miles).

That trip would pass through 12 states.

While Superior’s trip is an outlier, there are a lot of other long trips in the second round. Of the 25 road teams this weekend, 12 of them will travel more than 300 miles one-way.

The shortest trip of the weekend belongs to the Butte Bulldogs, who will make the 76-mile jaunt north up I-15 to face undefeated Helena Capital.

Check out the tables below for complete distances and travel times for Montana High School Association football playoff games as calculated by Google Maps.

CLASS AA





MATCHUP



MILEAGE



TIME



Glacier at Bozeman



312 miles



5 hours, 2 mins



Gallatin at Helena



98 miles



1 hour, 40 mins



Butte at Helena Capital



76 miles



1 hours, 25 mins



Sentinel at West



345 miles



5 hours, 8 minutes



TOTALS



AVG: 208 miles



AVG: 3 hours, 19 mins



CLASS A





MATCHUP



MILEAGE



TIME



Whitefish at Hamilton



177 miles



3 hours, 31 mins



Dillon at Billings Central



255 miles



3 hours, 48 mins



Columbia Falls at Lewistown



317 miles



5 hours, 21 mins



Laurel at Polson



397 miles



5 hours, 54 mins



TOTALS



AVG: 287 miles



AVG: 4 hours, 39 mins



CLASS B





MATCHUP



MILEAGE



TIME



Loyola at Shepherd



363 miles



5 hours, 18 mins



Glasgow at Bigfork



435 miles



6 hours, 58 mins



Florence-Carlton at Huntley Project



384 miles



5 hours, 47 mins



Jefferson at Malta



319 miles



4 hours, 59 mins



TOTALS



AVG: 375 miles



AVG: 5 hours, 46 min



8-MAN





MATCHUP



MILEAGE



TIME



Belt at Drummond-Philipsburg



181 miles



3 hours, 14 mins



Superior at Culbertson



711 miles



10 hours, 21 mins



Fairfield at Joliet



330 miles



4 hours, 48 mins



Ennis at St. Ignatius



234 miles



3 hours, 38 mins



TOTALS



AVG: 364 miles



AVG: 5 hours, 30 min



6-MAN

