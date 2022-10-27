Warm up the bus: Miles City faces longest first round playoff road trip

MILES CITY — Imagine you’re a member of the Miles City football team.

Congratulations! You’ve qualified for the State A playoffs as the fifth seed out of the East.

Your reward?

A 529-mile one way trip to Columbia Falls for a first round matchup with the Wildcats. A journey that Google Maps estimates will take approximately eight hours and 20 minutes. Bus travel can be considerably slower and that’s before you factor in pit stops, practice time, unpredictable weather and whatever other obstacles a long Montana road trip can throw at you.

This is the reality of playoff road trips on Montana, a massive state. Here are some shorter road trips by comparison.

Miles City to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan: 463 miles



Miles City to Denver, Colorado: 511 miles



Miles City to Moorhead, Minnesota: 466 miles



Though Miles City faces the longest distance, fellow Class A team Libby is not far behind. The Loggers are bound for Laurel, 520 miles away. At the 6-Man level, the Circle Wildcats also top the 500 mile barrier with a 508 mile trip to St. Ignatius.

There are no trips that will take less than two hours, with White Sulphur Springs having the shortest trip at 154 miles to face the Roy-Winifred Outlaws.

Check out the tables below for complete distances and travel times for Montana High School Association football playoff games as calculated by Google Maps.

CLASS AA





MATCHUP



MILEAGE



HOURS



Senior at Glacier



447 miles



7 hours, 11 mins



CMR at Sentinel



168 miles



2 hours, 52 mins



Butte at GFH



165 miles



2 hours, 51 mins



Big Sky at Gallatin



207 miles



3 hours, 21 mins



TOTALS



AVG: 246.75 miles



AVG: 4 hours, 4 mins



CLASS A





MATCHUP



MILEAGE



HOURS



Miles City at Columbia Falls



529 miles



8 hours, 20 mins



Libby at Laurel



520 miles



8 hours, 23 mins



Havre at Whitefish



256 miles



4 hours, 32 mins



Big Sky at Gallatin



187 miles



2 hours, 50 mins



TOTALS



AVG: 373 miles



AVG: 6 hours, 1 min



CLASS B





MATCHUP



MILEAGE



HOURS



Missoula Loyola at Townsend



149 miles



2 hours, 33 mins



Fairfield at Shepherd



261 miles



4 hours, 18 mins



Manhattan at Bigfork



348 miles



4 hours, 57 mins



Baker at Glasgow



223 miles



3 hours, 35 mins



Cut Bank at Huntley Project



340 miles



5 hours, 30 mins



Whitehall at Florence



168 miles



2 hours, 47 miles



Red Lodge at Malta



280 miles



4 hours, 40 mins



Eureka at Jefferson



298 miles



5 hours, 4 mins



TOTALS



AVG: 258 miles



AVG: 4 hours, 11 min



8-MAN





MATCHUP



MILEAGE



HOURS



Park City at Drummond-Philipsburg



287 miles



4 hours, 45 mins



Charlo at Belt



233 miles



3 hours, 49 mins



Forsyth at Superior



450 miles



7 hours, 28 mins



Lone Peak at Culbertson



496 miles



7 hours, 41 mins



Cascade at Joliet



254 miles



4 hours, 14 mins



Fort Benton at Fairview



345 miles



5 hours, 37 mins



Chinook at Ennis



328 miles



5 hours, 20 mins



Circle at St. Ignatius



508 miles



8 hours, 20 mins



TOTALS



AVG: 363 miles



AVG: 5 hours, 56 min



6-MAN

