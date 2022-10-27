Warm up the bus: Miles City faces longest first round playoff road trip

MILES CITY — Imagine you’re a member of the Miles City football team.
Congratulations! You’ve qualified for the State A playoffs as the fifth seed out of the East.
Your reward?
A 529-mile one way trip to Columbia Falls for a first round matchup with the Wildcats. A journey that Google Maps estimates will take approximately eight hours and 20 minutes. Bus travel can be considerably slower and that’s before you factor in pit stops, practice time, unpredictable weather and whatever other obstacles a long Montana road trip can throw at you.
This is the reality of playoff road trips on Montana, a massive state. Here are some shorter road trips by comparison.
- Miles City to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan: 463 miles
- Miles City to Denver, Colorado: 511 miles
- Miles City to Moorhead, Minnesota: 466 miles
Though Miles City faces the longest distance, fellow Class A team Libby is not far behind. The Loggers are bound for Laurel, 520 miles away. At the 6-Man level, the Circle Wildcats also top the 500 mile barrier with a 508 mile trip to St. Ignatius.
There are no trips that will take less than two hours, with White Sulphur Springs having the shortest trip at 154 miles to face the Roy-Winifred Outlaws.
Check out the tables below for complete distances and travel times for Montana High School Association football playoff games as calculated by Google Maps.
CLASS AA
MATCHUP
MILEAGE
HOURS
Senior at Glacier
447 miles
7 hours, 11 mins
CMR at Sentinel
168 miles
2 hours, 52 mins
Butte at GFH
165 miles
2 hours, 51 mins
Big Sky at Gallatin
207 miles
3 hours, 21 mins
TOTALS
AVG: 246.75 miles
AVG: 4 hours, 4 mins
CLASS A
MATCHUP
MILEAGE
HOURS
Miles City at Columbia Falls
529 miles
8 hours, 20 mins
Libby at Laurel
520 miles
8 hours, 23 mins
Havre at Whitefish
256 miles
4 hours, 32 mins
Big Sky at Gallatin
187 miles
2 hours, 50 mins
TOTALS
AVG: 373 miles
AVG: 6 hours, 1 min
CLASS B
MATCHUP
MILEAGE
HOURS
Missoula Loyola at Townsend
149 miles
2 hours, 33 mins
Fairfield at Shepherd
261 miles
4 hours, 18 mins
Manhattan at Bigfork
348 miles
4 hours, 57 mins
Baker at Glasgow
223 miles
3 hours, 35 mins
Cut Bank at Huntley Project
340 miles
5 hours, 30 mins
Whitehall at Florence
168 miles
2 hours, 47 miles
Red Lodge at Malta
280 miles
4 hours, 40 mins
Eureka at Jefferson
298 miles
5 hours, 4 mins
TOTALS
AVG: 258 miles
AVG: 4 hours, 11 min
8-MAN
MATCHUP
MILEAGE
HOURS
Park City at Drummond-Philipsburg
287 miles
4 hours, 45 mins
Charlo at Belt
233 miles
3 hours, 49 mins
Forsyth at Superior
450 miles
7 hours, 28 mins
Lone Peak at Culbertson
496 miles
7 hours, 41 mins
Cascade at Joliet
254 miles
4 hours, 14 mins
Fort Benton at Fairview
345 miles
5 hours, 37 mins
Chinook at Ennis
328 miles
5 hours, 20 mins
Circle at St. Ignatius
508 miles
8 hours, 20 mins
TOTALS
AVG: 363 miles
AVG: 5 hours, 56 min
6-MAN
MATCHUP
MILEAGE
HOURS
White Sulphur Springs at Roy-Winifred
154 miles
2 hours, 29 mins
North Star at Broadview-Lavina
254 miles
4 hours, 51 mins
Noxon at Valier
287 miles
4 hours, 53 mins
DGSG at Medicine Lake-Froid
384 miles
6 hours, 5 mins
CJI at Hot Springs
267 miles
4 hours, 32 mins
Bridger at Richey-Lambert
310 miles
4 hours, 37 mins
Custer-Hysham-Melstone at Highwood
285 miles
4 hours, 36 mins
Savage at Big Sandy
354 miles
5 hours, 58 mins
TOTALS
AVG: 287 miles
AVG: 4 hours, 45 mins