Valley Christian, Geraldine-Highwood set for 6-Man contest at Washington-Grizzly Stadium

MISSOULA — 6-Man football meets Big Sky Conference.

Valley Christian and Geraldine-Highwood's football teams will meet in a 6-Man clash at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Sept. 3, Valley Christian football coach Jim Cissell and athletic director Brian Becker told MTN Sports Thursday afternoon.

According to Cissell, the game will be the first 6-Man football game ever held at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. For Valley Christian, it will be the program's first 6-Man game in Missoula, as the Eagles normally play in Alberton but played in Victor last year as well.

"For 6-Man to be able to play at Washington-Grizzly Stadium is huge for our kids and for our program to be the first one, those are prayers sown that are finally being answered for us," Cissell said. "For a small school to be able to play at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, its going to fantastic for the players and the 6-Man teams as a whole. Geraldine-Highwood is a historic program. For us to be able to play for the first time, that's huge. We're looking forward to it."

"We are excited to help bring this opportunity to young student-athletes from both Geraldine-Highwood and Valley Christian," Becker added. "Friday night lights in Washington-Grizzly Stadium, doesn't get any better."

Both Cissell and Becker said with Valley Christian as the lone 6-Man program in the immediate area, the game could be the first 6-Man contest ever held in the city of Missoula as well.

Montana athletic director Kent Haslam also confirmed the game's scheduling with MTN Sports.

Valley Christian will open the 2021 season on the road at Custer-Hysham before returning for the game against Geraldine-Highwood. The Montana Grizzlies open the Big Sky Conference season on Sept. 4 at Washington.