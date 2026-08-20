GLASGOW — The Glasgow Scotties came within two points of playing for a Class B state football championship last fall.

Glasgow's season ended with a heartbreaking 32-30 loss to Three Forks at home in the Class B semifinals, bringing an 11-win campaign to a close.

Now, after graduating 14 seniors from that team, the Scotties enter 2026 with plenty of holes to fill — and plenty of motivation.

WATCH: GLASGOW MOTIVATED BY SEMIFINAL LOSS

Two points away: Glasgow Scotties reload after run to Class B semifinals

For head coach Patrick Barnett, the narrow ending to last season has provided a simple message throughout the offseason.

“I said, what would you have done if you were a senior last year? Would you have worked a little harder?” Barnett said. “What would you have done to have been two points better?”

That message has carried over into fall camp.

“When we have a bad moment in practice, I say, ‘We were two points away,’” Barnett said. “Last year was just two points. This is where we're going to lose this right here. It's this little thing.”

The Scotties will have to replace some significant production, quarterback Khye Gamas and running back Wyatt Sugg each rushed for over 1,500 yards. But Barnett said many of this year's players gained valuable experience during last season's run.

One of the biggest changes comes at quarterback, where junior Cash Stulc moves over after playing wide receiver last season.

Stulc said he learned plenty from the senior class that helped lead Glasgow deep into the postseason.

“They were such good leaders,” Stulc said. “Even coming (into) junior year, those guys you look up to. And they put in the most work in practice.”

The Scotties may also have a different offensive identity in 2026.

“We don't have the two guys in the backfield that are going to carry for 1,500 yards,” Stulc said. “I think we have a more balanced offense, and I think we have more depth.”

Senior lineman and Colorado State commit Cade Hudyma believes Glasgow's defense can again be a strength while the offense develops a more balanced attack.

Hudyma also has a simple word for this year's group: united.

“Everything's for the team with this group,” Hudyma said. “That's what I really like about this team, is everyone doing it for the team and not themselves.”

That chemistry has been developing for months. Hudyma said players spent the offseason in the weight room, conditioning and running routes together, while Stulc said players were getting together to throw as soon as the snow began melting in the spring.

Now, a new group of Scotties gets its chance to see how far it can go.

