Thompson Falls preparing for 8-Man state championship

Two undefeated teams will be battling is out this year for the 8-Man state championship as Thompson Falls hosts on Drummond-Philipsburg. Thomson Falls will becoming in with the No. 1 seed out of the 8-Man West this seasonm while Drummond-Philipsburg is coming with with No. 2 seed.

"Finally No. 1 and No. 2 get to go at it, that has been our goal the whole year, get one with (Drummond-Philipsburg) cause we haven’t played them in two years," Thompson Falls head coach Jared Koskela said.

Drummond-Philipsburg won state last year and made it past the first round of the playoffs the last four seasons. What is the Thompson Falls Blue Hawks motivation this season?

“Keep us undefeated and giving them their first loss and just proving to people that we are the team,” said senior Nathan Traeder.

What kept this Blue Hawks from a loss this season is their depth on defense, averaging 4.8 sacks per game.

“We have to keep playing well like we have been, and have been playing lights out on defense and I think we need to get some more going on, on offense this game,” senior Trae Thilmory said.

Coming into the season as the under dog and now making it to state, Koskela said he could not be more proud of this team.

“I know some teams kind of fall apart towards the end of the year but this team has just been getting better and better each game, so it has been a lot of fun to coach and I am just going along with the ride with the boys,” said Koskela.

