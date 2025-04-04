'They're on the rise': Kalispell Glacier quarterback Jackson Presley on flipping commitment to Montana State

KALISPELL — Kalispell Glacier High School’s star quarterback Jackson Presley recently surprised the sports world by flipping his college commitment from Boise State to Montana State.

With a simple post captioned, “There’s no place like home,” Presley made his official commitment to the Bobcats.

“They're a great school academically, but athletically they're pretty great too, and coach (Brent) Vigen's been able to do a lot of great things over there with the whole staff involved,” Presley said. “They're on the rise, for sure, and I'm super thankful and grateful to be a Bobcat and to be down in Bozeman.”

For Presley, his commitment to MSU means more to him than just the next stop in his football career.

Since moving to Montana from Santa Clarita, California, in his freshman year, he has found the place he wants to call home.

“Ever since I got here, I've been able to be embraced by everyone at Glacier and in Montana, in Kalispell and everywhere else,” Presley said. “It's been such a blessing and I'm super thankful to call this place my home and to get to stay here for the next four years.”

With his announcement official, Presley shared what he is most looking forward to about playing for the Bobcats.

“I was able to attend a game in 2023 for the Bobcats and be at their game day experience and it was pretty awesome,” Presley said. “So I'm super excited to be down there in that atmosphere and the atmosphere that Bozeman creates, and it's something special and I'm super excited to be a part of it.”

But with his senior year at Glacier on the horizon, Presley made it clear his main focus right now is finishing his high school career on a high note.

“I'm super thankful to be committed to Montana State and the future that comes with that, but right now, that's in the rearview,” Presley said. “I'm excited to get after it with these guys at Glacier. We have one more year, and we're not gonna have any distractions, and we're gonna put our head down and go grind and we can't wait to get back to that state (championship game).”

