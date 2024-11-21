Timing never better for Billings Central’s Vinnie Souza ahead of Class A title game

BILLINGS — Standing on the sideline was unfortunately how Billings Central’s Vinnie Souza spent a lot of time this football season. Much of it in street clothes.

“It was terrible, but I think it made it even sweeter just getting back now and just missing it that much,” Souza told MTN Sports this week.

Timing is everything and it was especially miserable in Souza's case. The senior was on the injury shelf after tearing his hamstring on July 16, shortly after committing to play football for Montana State.

In fact, he was MSU’s first in-state commit of the 2025 class after announcing in June.

“I’m really grateful, too, that coach (Brent) Vigen and (defensive coordinator Bobby) Daly gave me an opportunity," Souza said. "I’m just so excited.”

Back to that timing thing, because on the flip side now it couldn’t be better for Souza who's watching his future teammates roll to the best start in Bobcat history with a convincing 11-0 record.

“I’ve been trying to watch every game,” hes said with a smile.

The irony of Souza's injury is that he was actually training to get better, stronger and quicker when the hamstring snapped.”

“I was just overdoing it. I had a lift in the morning, (then) we had field work and my trainer was training an NFL guy. He asked me to come up and just train with him and see how he moves, and I did. I was just going all out to try and impress this guy,” Souza said shaking his head in retrospect.

Right now, he says he's targeted for linebacker with the Bobcats and knows he’ll have to beef up.

“I’ve been thinking about that, yeah. Definitely got to put on some pounds,” he admitted with another smile.

Putting on pounds is favorable now that he’s mostly healthy and back in action for Central which, like MSU, also has a perfect record. The Rams (11-0) rolled into Saturday's Class A title game with a 34-14 home field semifinal victory over Lewistown. They'll face archrival Laurel (9-2) in a 1 p.m. kickoff at Herb Klindt Field.

Playing both sides of the ball, Souza lines up at tight end but says cornerback is his favorite spot for the Rams.

“A corner blitz is fun, for sure, but we don’t do too much of it,” he said.

Maybe he’ll get a few more shots at that blitz on Saturday. It’s been a long wait this senior season for Souza in his favorite sport, but the timing couldn’t be more perfect to make a big impact.

“I mean its everything because … a state championship, playing in a game is just what I’ve wanted ever since I played football. And just being hurt this year specifically, not even knowing if I’m going to play this year, it’s just surreal and I’m so grateful,” he said.

