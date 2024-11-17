Watch Now
Class A playoffs: Billings Central runs past Lewistown for title game berth

Vinnie Souza
Posted

BILLINGS — Using its patented rushing attack, Billings Central powered its way into the Class A state championship game with a 34-14 semifinal victory over Lewistown on Saturday at Herb Klindt Field.

Jack DeBourg rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns for the Rams, who piled up 259 rushing yards as a team while advancing to the state title game for the 13th time in school history. Central (11-0) will face archrival Laurel (9-2) for next week's championship.

It will be a rematch of the 2020 title game, which Laurel won 34-0. It will be just the second time the rivals will meet for the state crown.

Central took a two-score lead in the first quarter on consecutive touchdown runs by DeBourg, then went ahead 20-0 thanks to a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown by William Snell.

Quarterback Howie Martin added a 2-yard TD run for the Rams in the third quarter, and DeBourg capped Central's scoring with a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Next week the Rams will be looking to win the sixth title in program history, and their first since 2018.

