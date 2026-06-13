RED LODGE — Football weather prevailed Saturday afternoon with kickoff temperatures well below 50 degrees in Red Lodge during the 37th annual Class B All-Star game. The result: a low-scoring 6-2 South victory.

South — now leading the overall series 19-18 — scored the game's only touchdown on a 48 yard pass in the second quarter from Colter Chamberlin to Columbus teammate Kyle Gravelle.

Chamberlin launched his pass into a stiff wind as Gravelle waited and hauled it in near the 20 yard line before dancing all alone into the end zone for a 6-0 lead. The point-after try was missed.

WATCH highlights of Saturday's chilly all-star game:

South defense stymies North in chilly Class B All-Star football win

Special teams put North on the scoreboard with under a minute left in the opening half when Fairfield's Conor Barrett blocked a punt on the South's five yard line that squirted out of the end zone for a safety.

Neither team scored in the second half. North had multiple opportunities inside South's red zone but couldn't convert, including twice in the final six minutes.

Joliet running back Jake Cook (South) and Lincoln County running back/quarterback Rogan Lytle (North) were named offensive MVPs. The defensive awards went to a pair of defensive lineman — Manhattan's Brady Toner (South) and Fairfield's Barrett (North).

Powell County defensive back Shawn Lombardi and Big Timber defensive end Ryal Carroccia were named $500 scholarship winners.

The South won last year's game 22-0 evening the series at 18-18.

