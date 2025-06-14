RED LODGE — Playing on his home field, Red Lodge's Calvin Garmann thought he had a pick 6 in Saturday's Montana Big Sky Class B All-Star football game.

Somehow, the ball slipped through his hands. But Garmann made sure it didn't happen a second time, hauling in a fourth-quarter interception and returning it for a touchdown to ice the South's 22-0 win over the North and even the series at 18 wins apiece.

Watch the video below to see Saturday's Class B all-star action:

South shuts out North 22-0, evens Class B all-star series

After a barrage of defensive stops both ways and a scoreless opening quarter, South players found the end zone late in the half when Joliet's Kaden Juhnke turned the left corner for an 8-0 lead following a two-point conversion.

With under 30 seconds left in the half and the South driving again, Juhnke's pass was tipped into the hands of Malta's Stockton Oxarart who returned in into plus territory for the North, which was unable to cash in a field goal attempt as the half expired.

Following a quick stop to open the third quarter, the South built a double-digit lead when Jefferson's Luke Oxarart connected with Manhattan's Kaysen Konkel for a 16-0 lead. Early in the fourth quarter, Garmann's pick six from inside the 10-yard line iced a third straight win for the South.

