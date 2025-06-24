GREAT FALLS — Days after Tucker Yates helped force the most remarkable if not consequential turnover in the history of the Cat-Griz football rivalry, then-Montana State coach Jeff Choate boasted that Yates would never buy a beer in Bozeman again.

Choate's comment underscored just how big of a play Yates, a defensive lineman, made in that 2018 game — a fumble that he and MSU linebacker Grant Collins caused on the goal line in the final seconds to preserve a 29-25 come-from-behind victory over arch-nemesis Montana in front of a stunned Washington-Grizzly Stadium crowd.

Shrine Game gave Gallatin High assistant, former Bobcat Tucker Yates a new view of coaching

It's a play for which Yates and those 2018 Bobcats will always be remembered. They call it "the Miracle in Missoula."

"It's kind of a blur, to be honest with you," reflected Yates, now a defensive coordinator at Gallatin High School in Bozeman who was a member of the East coaching staff at last weekend's Montana East-West Shrine Game in Great Falls. "I'm just blessed to be able to make that play."

As for the free libations?

"That's not the case," said a smiling Yates. "Wish it was, but it's not."

No matter. Yates finds his joy in giving back to the game rather than receiving.

After his MSU playing career, Yates spent a season coaching with his dad Stacey at his alma mater of Colstrip High School before being hired at Gallatin, where he's entering his sixth season on the defensive staff. He is also a health enhancement teacher at the school.

Saturday marked Yates' first go-round coaching in the Shrine Game; he played in the game in 2014 before moving on to Montana State.

As a coach, Yates' expertise may reside along the defensive line — he played at or near 300 pounds as a tackle with the Cats. Yet his focus now is to impart as much football know-how as he can to the players he now mentors.

MTN Sports Tucker Yates of Gallatin High School in Bozeman talks to East players during a timeout at the 78th Montana East-West Shrine Game on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.

"I bring a lot of energy. That's kind of my role," Yates said. "I try to bring some juice and bring some energy and have fun with the guys. But that's the best part, just working with these guys and passing on the knowledge that I learned. I had great coaches, and I try to pass that on."

That was certainly the case during last Saturday's Shrine Game, as Yates was a lively and spirited presence on the East sideline. It seemed to pay off, as the East's defense, coached in part by Yates and Billings Senior's Chris Murdock, gave the West offense trouble for much of the night.

Both defenses were up to par, in fact. The West eventually prevailed 14-7, relying on a late interception and a crucial sack on a fourth-down play to help seal the win.

"We had a great plan," Yates said. "Coach Murdock, I learned so much defensive-back play from him this week and it was just an honor coaching with him. We just had a good plan on defense. It was fun, man."

At Gallatin, Yates has helped the Raptors reach the semifinals of the Class AA playoffs in each of the past three seasons. Gallatin had four players competing for the East team in this year's Shrine Game.

But all players were competing for a cause that annually raises essential funds for Shriners Children's Hospital of Spokane, Wash.

"The kids were the best part," Yates said. "The Shriner kids were awesome, as well. We spent a ton of time with them all week, and they were at practice, and our kids did such a great job.

"I'm proud of our Gallatin kids. You know, we had Ben Morasco (offensive tackle), Thomas Springman (linebacker), Grant Vigen (quarterback) and Weston James (center), and they did a great job all week. Had good energy, were very positive. So it was a great experience."

Though he'll always be remembered for the goal-line fumble he helped force against Montana in 2018, Yates is now well-entrenched as a high school coach. And he's looking toward to what he hopes will be another successful fall for the Raptors ... and for the Bobcats he still roots for under head coach Brent Vigen.

"Grant Vigen and (older brother) Jake Vigen were both Gallatin kids and, man, those two are the best kids in the world," Yates said. "They're super respectful, they play hard, they know the game of football obviously, and they're great leaders.

"Just being able to coach those kids, and being in pretty close contact with coach Vigen and see to how he does things versus coach Choate ... totally different styles. But man, they're both very successful people, and we're really lucky to have coach Vigen at MSU, and I hope he stays for a long time."

