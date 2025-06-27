Rosters: CanAm Bowl XXVII

MISSOULA — The CanAm Bowl, a 6-Man all-star football game pitting Team USA versus Team Canada, is July 1 in Rosetown, Saskatchewan.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. Mountain time and will be broadcast on the SaddleRock Sports YouTube channel.

Team USA's roster features players from five states, including two athletes from Montana: Nate Nelson of Chester and Luke Kelley of Stockett. In high school, Nelson played at Chester-Joplin-Inverness and Kelley at Centerville.

Team USA has won the past three games in the series, including last year's 65-44 win in Meeteetsee, Wyo., and owns an all-time 21-5 record against Team Canada.

Rosters for the game are below.

CanAm Bowl XXVII

July 1 at Rosetown, Saskatchewan

Team USA

Bridger Cozzens, Snake River, Wyo.; Joe Bassett, Burlington, Wyo.; Anthony Kling, Pawnee City, Neb.; Kolter Cranson, Branson/Kim, Colo.; Chason Turner, Cheyenne Wells, Colo.; Nate Nelson, Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Luke Kelley, Centerville; Cohen Rohde, Sumner Eddyville Miller, Neb.; Maddox Jones, Sumner Eddyville Miller, Neb.; Dylan Young, Hay Springs, Neb.; Braden Steele, Borden County, Texas; Ethan Kauffman, Whiteface, Texas; Ayden Salazar, Jayton, Texas; Gavin Wilbanks, Oakwood, Texas; Jeremiah Rendon, Whiteface, Texas; Cameron Grant, Three Way, Texas.

Coaches: Scott Reed, Farson, Wyo.; Thomas Tritz; Coolidge, Texas; Sam Weeldreyer, Baggs, Wyo.; Zeb Hagen, Meeteetsee, Wyo.

Team Canada

Carter Harrod, Millwoods, Alberta; Ethan Lizotte, Wakaw, Sask.; Griffin Leblanc, Wakaw, Sask.; Jaxon Ermel, Cupar, Sask.; Zak Tkachuk, Millwoods Christian, Alberta; Kamden Shewchuk, Shellbrook, Sask.; Cole Chapman, Breton, Alberta; Ashton Mohr, Cupar, Sask.; Burke Bartkoa, Winston, Sask.; Daxen Wilinski, Elrose, Sask.; Dami Igbekoyi, Rosetown, Sask.; Cailean Fehr, Rosetown, Sask.; Cade Armstrong, Winston, Sask.; Kaleb Lycan, Creighton, Sask.; Matthew Zdunich, Davidson, Sask.; Clark Goebel, Clavet, Sask.; Ryan Morrison, Clavet, Sask.; Lane Steen, Hanley, Sask.; Michael Bouclin, Elrose, Sask.

Coaches: Bob Mayo, Lemberg, Sask.; Rod Harrod, Millwoods Christian, Alberta; Ryan Barnstable, Hafford, Sask.; Graham Montreuil, Rosetown, Sask.; Justin Haugen, Rosetown, Sask.