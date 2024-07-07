USA scores 31 unanswered to top Canada 65-44 in 26th Can-Am 6-Man All-Star game

MEETEETSE, Wyo. — Trailing 44-34 midway through the third quarter of the 26th annual Can-Am 6-Man All-Star football game, the USA scored 31 unanswered points over the final 15 minutes to run away with a 65-44 victory on Saturday in Meeteetse, Wyo.

After falling behind by double figures multiple times, the US seemed to wear down Canada with its potent rushing attack featuring a stable of talented ball carriers. Hay Springs, Nebraska's Gage Mintken ran for three touchdowns and Dubois, Wyoming's Wyatt Trembly had two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns of halfback passes.

Canada jumped on the board early, scoring the game's opening points on the second play from scrimmage when high school teammates Hunter Barnstable and Koen Chewisnki hooked up for a 50-yard touchdown less than a minute into the game. Chewinski chewed up yardage on the USA secondary until he was double teamed, though he still found room to operate occasionally in the second half.

Trembly answered Canada's score with his first touchdown run just 70 seconds later, but Canada again struck quickly scoring just 42 seconds later on a bomb from Barnstable to Liam McGrath.

The teams traded scores until late in the first half when Canada held a 36-34 lead and was threatening to add on. The USA forced a fumble on the goal line, which USA defensive MVP Haiden Thompson of Miami, Texas recovered. That marked the first stop for either team in the game.

Canada scored on its opening possession of the third quarter to push the lead to 10, but four consecutive runs by the US (two by Mintken and two by Genoa-Hugo (Colo.) product Konnor Rowden-Stum).

Mintken was named the USA offensive MVP, while Barnstable was named the Canada offensive MVP. Jacob Fehr was named Canada's defensive MVP.

The win moves Team USA's record to 21-5 in the series, having won three consecutive games and 12 of the past 13.