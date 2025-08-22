Reigning Class AA state champion Helena Capital ready to begin title defense

HELENA — The reigning Class AA state football champions are getting ready to begin their title defense.

Even though last season ended in confetti for Helena Capital football, longtime Bruins coach Kyle Mihelish said this year’s team has to earn its way back to the top.

“Well, the expectation every year is to try and win a state championship,” said Mihelish. “We all know the expectation around here — it's a family-rich-tradition school. And, we've just got to keep up our end of the bargain.”

Last year’s championship team featured senior quarterback and Montana Gatorade player of the year Merek Mihelish. But coach Mihelish said this year’s offense will certainly look different as a clear-cut successor at QB1 has yet to emerge.

Seniors Conor Toivonen and Gunnar Fawthrop lead the quarterback competition, but coach Mihelish said as many as four quarterbacks could see the field any given week.

“Just got to execute even with new guys,” Fawthrop said. “I mean, obviously we lost a lot of seniors. Lost a lot of experience. And so, a lot of guys got to step up and make some plays. And I think our coaches are going to put us in a great spot to do that.”

But beyond the Xs and Os, these Bruins are excited to just get back out onto the field and play some football.

“I mean, I’m always looking forward to the season,” said senior center Noah Blom. “Game times — those are the best nights of your life right now in high school. And I agree that games are won in the trenches on the line. So, we’ll strive to be the best there. And I do think we got a good group of young guys coming up, and we can be solid in the trenches for sure.”

Capital’s season officially kicks off Aug. 29 at Great Falls CMR.