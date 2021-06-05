Watch
Red Team throttles Blue Team 51-20 in 2021 6-Man All-Star game

Posted at 10:37 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 01:53:27-04

HIGHWOOD — The Red Team defeated the Blue Team 51-20 at the 25th 6-Man All-Star game in Highwood on Friday night.

The game marked the return of the annual 6-Man showcase after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers honored players selected for the 2020 game by allowing Highwood alum Liam Laws and Bryce Birgenheier to conduct the pre-game coin toss in the jerseys they would have worn in the game last year.

Nicholas Widhalm of Power-Dutton Brady was named offensive MVP for the Red Team after a stellar game under center. He hit Aidan Jenkins for two first half touchdowns to help build a 20-0 lead at the break.

"We get those one-on-ones, we knew where each other would be on that field," Widhalm said. "(Jenkins) trusted me to throw, I trusted him to catch it."

Jenkins and Zack Solomon of Denton-Geyser-Stanford were named the Co-Defensive MVP’s for the Red Team.

Caden West of White Sulphur Springs was named the Offensive MVP of the Blue Team with Big Sandy’s Kade Strutz earning Defensive MVP honors.

