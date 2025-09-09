Power-Dutton-Brady utilizing 'one team at a time' mentality amid 2-0 6-Man start

DUTTON — Following a 50-12 home win over Reed Point-Rapelje last Saturday, the Titans of Power-Dutton-Brady are off to a 2-0 start in this new 6-Man football season.

"Take it week by week," senior Tanner Vick said following the win. "Just take the teams one team at a time, and go from there."

"We just have a lot of athletes on this team," junior Isaiah Schuler said. "We have a lot of people that can do a lot of things, and so whatever needs to be done, we have people willing to do it."

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Power-Dutton-Brady football utilizing 'one team at a team' mentality amidst 2-0 start

Vick and Schuler contributed in big ways to help propel the Titans to the victory.

Following an injury to Vick's younger brother Mason — who's normally the starting quarterback — Tanner Vick had to step in and play the position which he is not used to doing. It seemed that was not the case though, as Vick accounted for three all-purpose touchdowns in a first half that saw the Titans lead 42-12 at halftime.

"It was a little overwhelming for sure, but I feel like I did good enough," Vick said. "Just need to keep working at it and get better."

Schuler scored the first two touchdowns of the contest, including a rush from midfield on the very first play from scrimmage. He also rushed for a third touchdown later in the first half.

"It really got everybody going, I was pretty excited about it," Schuler said. "I've always loved running the ball hard — running the ball tough — and so when we got to do that in those first couple touchdowns, that got us going and carried that momentum through the whole game."

R-P-R entered the game 1-0 as well, and both Vick and Schuler said grabbing a win against a team who also prevailed victorious in Week 1 was big.

"I'm really liking how we're coming along," Vick said.

"It's always fun to keep winning, nobody likes to lose obviously," Schuler said. "Beating that team that was also 1-0 is a confidence boost for us, and we just want to keep winning every week."

P-D-B coach Tom Tranmer reflected similar thoughts, and said he is pleased with the two performances by the Titans thus far.

"Told me a lot about their character and, you know, their reserve as far as being able to change positions and do what the team needs," Tranmer said. "We always talk about do your job . . . you know everybody out there doing their thing."

P-D-B remains at home in Dutton this week against White Sulphur Springs at 1 p.m. to try to improve to 3-0.

