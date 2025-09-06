Power-Dutton/Brady uses fast start to cruise past Reed Point-Rapelje

DUTTON — Setting the tone early helped prevail Power-Dutton/Brady to a Week 2 50-12 win over Reed Point-Rapelje Saturday afternoon at Dutton/Brady High School in a 6-Man clash of teams entering 1-0.

On the very first play from scrimmage, junior Isaiah Schuler rushed for a touchdown from midfield, and the Titans never looked back.

WATCH SATURDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS:

Schuler found the end zone again on the ensuing drive, and while the Renegades answered after to make it 14-6, that was the closest the game would be the rest of the way.

Senior Tanner Vick, who normally does not play quarterback, had to sub in to play the position and performed very well. Most notably was a deep ball from midfield where Vick connected with Cannon Stewart for a score.

Vick finished the first half with two passing touchdowns, as well as one on the ground, and Schuler also punched in another score as well helping lead to a 42-12 lead at the break.

One more Titan touchdown was scored in the second half.

Up next for both teams, PDB welcomes in White Sulphur Springs next Saturday, Sept. 13, while RPR faces Plentywood Wednesday, Sept. 10, at home.