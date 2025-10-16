'Never been done': No. 1 Grass Range-Winnett hunting program's first piece of 6-Man hardware

GRASS RANGE — Grass Range-Winnett has taken the 6-Man football world by storm this fall.

The Rangers are the top-ranked team in MTN Sports' power rankings, but they have their sights set on something much bigger.

“What we're going for with the 'Never Been Done' is going to state and getting a trophy. It's never been done at our school and we'd like to be the first people to do that," Grass Range-Winnett senior Jace Bantz said.

“The theme of the season has been wanting to experience things for the first time. Other classes that follow will never get that," Grass Range-Winnett head coach Jaxon Allen said.

It’s not just a one-man band for the Rangers, either. There are several guys on the team capable of busting a big play at any time, making them that much more difficult to slow down.

“We've had some good younger boys come up and we have tremendous depth. You look at the roster and we start five seniors, but we've got a junior and a big clattering of sophomores and freshman that are going to step right up and fill the void," Allen said. "I've said this before, but football is here to stay in Grass Range."

Grass Range-Winnett has already picked up some massive wins, but the tail end of their schedule features some of their most challenging opponents.

“We've really just got to come together, be a team, be one unit and execute every week," Bantz said.

"Our assistant coach, who is my brother-in-law, he's just a football mind, play caller and just sees things really well," Allen said. "He does a great job of, 'OK. Now we're back to business.' And he does an amazing job with prep."

Winning the South is step one for the Rangers as they hope to hoist some hardware in late November.

Note: Grass Range and Winnett joined with Lewistown in 2022. The Golden Eagles won the Class A state championship over Billings Central that fall, 34-14.