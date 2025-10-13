MTN Sports 2025 high school football power rankings for Oct. 13

MTN Sports high school football rankings

Monday, Oct. 13

CLASS AA

1, Kalispell Glacier (7-0). Last: Beat Helena 35-0. Next: at Kalispell Flathead (2-4)

2, Billings West (6-1). Last: Beat No. 2 Gallatin 20-13. Next: at Bozeman (4-3)

3, Missoula Big Sky (7-0). Last: Beat No. 5 Missoula Sentinel 12-10. Next: vs. Helena (4-3)

4, Gallatin (6-1). Last: Lost to No. 3 Billings West 20-13. Next: at Belgrade (1-5)

5, Missoula Sentinel (4-2). Last: Lost to No. 4 Missoula Big Sky 12-10. Next: at Helena Capital (2-5)

Around Class AA: There's a shakeup in the rankings this week following Billings West's 20-13 home victory last Thursday over previously undefeated Gallatin. The Golden Bears have moved ahead one spot into the No. 2 position while Gallatin drops two places to No. 4. West heads to Bozeman this week; the Hawks are no doubt hungry after being knocked off last Friday by Great Falls CMR. Missoula Big Sky has jumped ahead one notch to No. 3 after edging crosstown rival and No. 5-ranked Missoula Sentinel 12-10.

CLASS A

1, Billings Central (7-0). Last: Beat Hardin-Lodge Grass 63-0. Next: vs. Sidney (6-1)

2, Frenchtown (6-1). Last: Beat Butte Central 49-7. Next: vs. Corvallis (1-5)

3, Laurel (6-1). Last: Beat Livingston 49-0. Next: at Browning (1-5)

4, Lewistown (5-1). Last: Beat Havre 33-14. Next: at Livingston (0-7)

5, Hamilton (5-1). Last: Beat Dillon 42-21. Next: vs. Butte Central (4-2)

Around Class A: There's no movement in the Class A hierarchy this week as all five ranked squads prevailed in convincing fashion last Friday. This week, 6-1 Sidney looks to make a statement when it visits No. 1 Billings Central. The only loss on the Eagles' résumé is a Week 2 defeat at Laurel. But Central hasn't been challenged within three touchdowns all year. No. 5 Hamilton got back in the win column on Friday with a three-TD victory over Dillon. The Broncs host Butte Central this week.

CLASS B

1, Manhattan (6-0). Last: Beat Townsend 21-15. Next: at Jefferson (5-2)

2, Malta (7-0). Last: Beat Fairfield 27-14. Next: vs. Shelby (1-5)

3, Glasgow (7-0). Last: Beat Missoula Loyola 24-7. Next: at Conrad (5-2)

4, Three Forks (6-1). Last: Beat Columbus 50-7. Next: Idle

5, Red Lodge (5-1). Last: Beat Joliet 49-21. Next: vs. Roundup (0-7)

Around Class B: Manhattan remains in the No. 1 spot after beating Townsend 21-15 last week. It was the Tigers' second one-possession victory of the season. But the result of note from Friday was Florence's 34-6 victory over previous No. 2 Eureka. Consequently, the Lions (4-2) have slipped out of the top five this week. Jumping in is Red Lodge, which trounced previously undefeated Joliet last week and has won five consecutive games after a Week 1 defeat against ranked Glasgow.

8-MAN

1, Scobey (6-0). Last: Beat Culbertson 46-6. Next: vs. Fairview (4-2)

2, Fort Benton (7-0). Last: Beat Cascade 68-6. Next: at Simms (1-6)

3, Belt (6-1). Last: Beat Choteau 76-30. Next: at Centerville (1-6)

4, Drummond-Philipsburg (7-0). Last: Beat Sheridan 44-0. Next: Idle

5, Circle (5-1). Last: Beat Fairview 42-32. Next: at Plentywood (1-5)

Around 8-Man: Whatever questions that existed about the pecking order up north were quelled last week, as No. 2 Fort Benton and No. 3 Belt each won going away against conference rivals. In another game of note, No. 5 Circle rallied past defending state champion Fairview to win by 10 points. Elsewhere in the East, top-ranked Scobey wasn't really challenged by Culbertson, and the Spartans get a visit from Fairview on Friday.

6-MAN

1, Grass Range-Winnett (7-0). Last: Beat Roy-Winifred 54-19. Next: at Custer-Hysham-Melstone (5-2)

2, Absarokee (6-0). Last: Beat Reed Point-Rapelje 53-7. Next: vs. Shields Valley (4-3)

3. D-G-S-G (5-1). Last: Beat Plenty Coups 78-6. Next: vs. Roy-Winifred (4-2)

4, C-J-I (5-1). Last: Idle. Next: vs. North Star (3-3)

5. Lincoln (5-1). Last: Idle. Next: vs. Heart Butte (2-4)

Around 6-Man: The game of the week upcoming in the 6-Man ranks is a matchup between No. 1 Grass Range-Winnett and red-hot Custer-Hysham-Melstone. The Rangers are rolling along after a win over Roy-Winifred, which came a week after they knocked off previous No. 1 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine. Meanwhile, C-H-M has won four in a row and looks to take down the top-ranked team. Another team knocking on the door of the rankings is undefeated Richey-Lambert. The Fusion (7-0) travel to Jordan this week after convincing wins over Bainville and Savage in their past two outings.

