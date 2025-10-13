High School College More Sports Watch Now
MTN Sports 2025 high school football power rankings for Oct. 13

MTN Sports
MTN Sports high school football rankings

Monday, Oct. 13

CLASS AA

1, Kalispell Glacier (7-0). Last: Beat Helena 35-0. Next: at Kalispell Flathead (2-4)

2, Billings West (6-1). Last: Beat No. 2 Gallatin 20-13. Next: at Bozeman (4-3)

3, Missoula Big Sky (7-0). Last: Beat No. 5 Missoula Sentinel 12-10. Next: vs. Helena (4-3)

4, Gallatin (6-1). Last: Lost to No. 3 Billings West 20-13. Next: at Belgrade (1-5)

5, Missoula Sentinel (4-2). Last: Lost to No. 4 Missoula Big Sky 12-10. Next: at Helena Capital (2-5)

Around Class AA: There's a shakeup in the rankings this week following Billings West's 20-13 home victory last Thursday over previously undefeated Gallatin. The Golden Bears have moved ahead one spot into the No. 2 position while Gallatin drops two places to No. 4. West heads to Bozeman this week; the Hawks are no doubt hungry after being knocked off last Friday by Great Falls CMR. Missoula Big Sky has jumped ahead one notch to No. 3 after edging crosstown rival and No. 5-ranked Missoula Sentinel 12-10.

CLASS A

1, Billings Central (7-0)Last: Beat Hardin-Lodge Grass 63-0. Next: vs. Sidney (6-1)

2, Frenchtown (6-1). Last: Beat Butte Central 49-7. Next: vs. Corvallis (1-5)

3, Laurel (6-1). Last: Beat Livingston 49-0. Next: at Browning (1-5)

4, Lewistown (5-1). Last: Beat Havre 33-14. Next: at Livingston (0-7)

5, Hamilton (5-1). Last: Beat Dillon 42-21. Next: vs. Butte Central (4-2)

Around Class A: There's no movement in the Class A hierarchy this week as all five ranked squads prevailed in convincing fashion last Friday. This week, 6-1 Sidney looks to make a statement when it visits No. 1 Billings Central. The only loss on the Eagles' résumé is a Week 2 defeat at Laurel. But Central hasn't been challenged within three touchdowns all year. No. 5 Hamilton got back in the win column on Friday with a three-TD victory over Dillon. The Broncs host Butte Central this week.

CLASS B

1, Manhattan (6-0). Last: Beat Townsend 21-15. Next: at Jefferson (5-2)

2, Malta (7-0). Last: Beat Fairfield 27-14. Next: vs. Shelby (1-5)

3, Glasgow (7-0). Last: Beat Missoula Loyola 24-7. Next: at Conrad (5-2)

4, Three Forks (6-1). Last: Beat Columbus 50-7. Next: Idle

5, Red Lodge (5-1). Last: Beat Joliet 49-21. Next: vs. Roundup (0-7)

Around Class B: Manhattan remains in the No. 1 spot after beating Townsend 21-15 last week. It was the Tigers' second one-possession victory of the season. But the result of note from Friday was Florence's 34-6 victory over previous No. 2 Eureka. Consequently, the Lions (4-2) have slipped out of the top five this week. Jumping in is Red Lodge, which trounced previously undefeated Joliet last week and has won five consecutive games after a Week 1 defeat against ranked Glasgow.

8-MAN

1, Scobey (6-0)Last: Beat Culbertson 46-6. Next: vs. Fairview (4-2)

2, Fort Benton (7-0)Last: Beat Cascade 68-6. Next: at Simms (1-6)

3, Belt (6-1)Last: Beat Choteau 76-30. Next: at Centerville (1-6)

4, Drummond-Philipsburg (7-0)Last: Beat Sheridan 44-0. Next: Idle

5, Circle (5-1)Last: Beat Fairview 42-32. Next: at Plentywood (1-5)

Around 8-Man: Whatever questions that existed about the pecking order up north were quelled last week, as No. 2 Fort Benton and No. 3 Belt each won going away against conference rivals. In another game of note, No. 5 Circle rallied past defending state champion Fairview to win by 10 points. Elsewhere in the East, top-ranked Scobey wasn't really challenged by Culbertson, and the Spartans get a visit from Fairview on Friday.

6-MAN

1, Grass Range-Winnett (7-0). Last: Beat Roy-Winifred 54-19. Next: at Custer-Hysham-Melstone (5-2)

2, Absarokee (6-0). Last: Beat Reed Point-Rapelje 53-7. Next: vs. Shields Valley (4-3)

3. D-G-S-G (5-1). Last: Beat Plenty Coups 78-6. Next: vs. Roy-Winifred (4-2)

4, C-J-I (5-1)Last: Idle. Next: vs. North Star (3-3)

5. Lincoln (5-1). Last: Idle. Next: vs. Heart Butte (2-4)

Around 6-Man: The game of the week upcoming in the 6-Man ranks is a matchup between No. 1 Grass Range-Winnett and red-hot Custer-Hysham-Melstone. The Rangers are rolling along after a win over Roy-Winifred, which came a week after they knocked off previous No. 1 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine. Meanwhile, C-H-M has won four in a row and looks to take down the top-ranked team. Another team knocking on the door of the rankings is undefeated Richey-Lambert. The Fusion (7-0) travel to Jordan this week after convincing wins over Bainville and Savage in their past two outings.

Please email game scores/scoring plays, standings and any necessary corrections to scores@montanasports.com

