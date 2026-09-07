Friday night lights delivered again in Week 2 of the Montana high school football season.

A last-second touchdown, a 90-yard kickoff return, a toe-tapping grab and some big-time plays in ranked matchups highlight this week’s MTN Sports Gamechangers.

WATCH: TOP PLAYS OF THE WEEK

MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays from Sept. 7

No. 5 — CMR wins it in the final seconds

Great Falls CMR had one last chance against Missoula Sentinel — and the Rustlers made it count.

Trailing by four with just seconds remaining, quarterback Beckett Crouch found Blake Katz for an 11-yard touchdown with three seconds left, lifting CMR to a 28-25 upset victory.

No. 4 — Hudson White goes 90 yards to the house

Gallatin had a quick answer after a long Helena touchdown drive late in the second quarter.

Hudson White took the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, helping send the Raptors into halftime with a 27-13 lead. Gallatin went on to win 41-20 and improve to 2-0.

No. 3 — Cash Keim finds Cooper Pelc

Glacier made a statement on the road against Bozeman.

Wolfpack quarterback Cash Keim connected with Cooper Pelc in double coverage for a second-quarter touchdown as Glacier rolled to a 42-0 victory. The Wolfpack defense also kept Bozeman out of the end zone all night in the dominant road win.

No. 2 — Kayden Davison gets the feet down

Great Falls High gave second-ranked Missoula Big Sky all it could handle in the first half.

Late in the second quarter, quarterback Tristan O’Leary looked to the back corner of the end zone, where Kayden Davison made a toe-tapping touchdown catch to put the Bison ahead 14-7.

Big Sky eventually rallied for a 28-14 victory, but Davison’s grab earns the No. 2 spot.

No. 1 — Cooper Michaud fights his way to six

In a matchup of two of Class A’s best, Frenchtown’s Cooper Michaud provided another highlight-reel moment.

Quarterback Cody Forthofer went deep for Michaud, who fought through the defender, stayed with the football and dove for the pylon for the touchdown.

Michaud scored twice as top-ranked Frenchtown beat Columbia Falls 28-13 to improve to 2-0.

Watch the video above for all five plays.

Each week, MTN Sports Gamechangers counts down some of the best plays and moments from across Montana sports.

See something that belongs in the countdown? Send your video to scores@montanasports.com or tag MontanaSports on social media for a chance to make next week’s Gamechangers.

