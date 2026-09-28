The scores tell you who won. They don't always tell you what you'll remember.

From contested catches to broken plays that somehow turned into touchdowns, Week 5 of the Montana high school football season delivered plenty of moments worth another look.

Here are this week's MTN Sports Gamechangers:

WATCH: TOP PLAYS FROM WEEK FIVE OF HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays from Sept. 28

No. 5 — Weston Kelly goes up and gets it

Unbeaten Billings West took its perfect record on the road against Great Falls CMR.

Quarterback Seth Williamson fired toward the end zone, where Weston Kelly flashed the impressive body control to snag a touchdown pass.

The Golden Bears stayed unbeaten with a 28-7 victory.

No. 4 — Gunnar Larsen shows off the arm

Billings Central wasted no time getting creative against Miles City.

On the first play of the game, Army commit Gunnar Larsen took the jet sweep before pulling up and launching a pass downfield to a wide-open Kaden Wahl.

The Rams bounced back from a loss to Laurel with a dominant 43-0 shutout victory.

No. 3 — Cooper Pelc lays out

Glacier quarterback Cash Keim took a deep shot down the sideline against Missoula Hellgate, and Cooper Pelc did the rest.

Pelc laid out for a spectacular diving catch as the Wolfpack rolled to a 70-0 victory.

No. 2 — Caleb Hood gets the feet down

Missoula Big Sky quarterback Eli Kasberg turned what looked like a broken play into six against Kalispell Flathead.

Kasberg escaped the pressure, stopped just short of the line of scrimmage and fired to the back of the end zone, where Caleb Hood made a diving touchdown catch.

Big Sky remained undefeated with a 42-25 win.

No. 1 — Tip drill turns into a Fairfield touchdown

Fairfield hosted unbeaten Glasgow in a Northern B showdown, and the Eagles produced the top play of the week.

Quarterback Brock Peace escaped pressure and heaved the ball downfield. The pass was tipped into the air before Saber Allen came down with it for a 25-yard touchdown.

Fairfield handed Glasgow its first loss of the season with a 36-0 shutout.

Watch the video above for all five plays.

Each week, MTN Sports Gamechangers highlights some of the best plays and moments from across Montana sports.

See something that belongs in Gamechangers? Send your video to scores@montanasports.com or tag MontanaSports on social media for a chance to make next week's countdown.

