MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays from Aug. 31

Friday night lights are back across Montana — and Week 1 wasted no time delivering some Gamechangers.

From an overtime goal-line stand in a state championship rematch to broken tackles, circus catches and a one-handed interception, the first full weekend of high school football had plenty to choose from.

WATCH: MTN Sports Gamechangers for Aug. 31

MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays, moments for Aug. 31

No. 5 — Billings West gets revenge on Glacier

A rematch of last year’s Class AA state championship turned into a defensive battle in Kalispell.

With Glacier facing fourth down in overtime and looking to win it at home, the Billings West defense came up with a goal-line stand to seal a 6-3 victory over the defending champion Wolfpack.

No. 4 — Cooper Michaud goes up and gets it

Defending Class A champion Frenchtown picked up right where it left off.

Facing fourth-and-4 against Bigfork, Cooper Michaud went over the defender for a spectacular grab to keep the drive alive, then capped it off with a touchdown as the Broncs rolled to a 38-0 season-opening win.

No. 3 — Rivers Herring turns nearly broken play into six

Great Falls quarterback Tristan O’Leary was under heavy pressure against Kalispell Flathead before escaping the pressure and launching the ball downfield.

Rivers Herring spun around to make the catch, turned upfield and slipped through multiple defenders for a 68-yard touchdown.

Flathead ultimately escaped Memorial Stadium with a 34-31 victory.

No. 2 — Gunnar Larsen runs wild

Army commit Gunnar Larsen wasted little time making his presence felt in Billings Central’s opener against Dillon.

Larsen scored four touchdowns in the first 15 minutes, including a run where he tossed aside a defender and raced to the end zone.

Central rolled to a 50-0 victory.

No. 1 — Cannon Clark goes WAY up

Bozeman was driving toward the end zone against Missoula Hellgate when Knights defender Cannon Clark provided the highlight of the night.

Clark elevated and snagged a one-handed interception to deny the Hawks points.

Bozeman went on to win 56-14, but Clark takes the top spot in this week’s Gamechangers.

Each week, MTN Sports compiles the best plays and moments from across Montana captured by our crews or submitted by viewers.

See something that belongs in Gamechangers? Send your video to scores@montanasports.com or tag Montana Sports on social media for a chance to make next week’s countdown.

