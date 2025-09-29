Week five of high school football gave us clutch catches, punishing runs, and defensive plays that flipped games on their head.

WATCH: The top five Gamechangers from across Montana.

MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays for Sept. 29

Each Monday we will compile the top plays from across the state as shot by our MTN Sports team or submitted by viewers.

Click on the video above to watch this week's edition of MTN Sports' Gamechangers.

To submit plays for consideration, send an email to scores@montanasports.com or tag Montana Sports on Facebook, Twitter/X or Instagram.

