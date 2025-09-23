Week 4 of high school football brought plenty of fireworks — hard runs, big turnovers and clutch catches under the lights.

WATCH: Top plays from around Montana

MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays for Sept. 22

Each Monday we will compile the top plays from across the state as shot by our MTN Sports team or submitted by viewers.

Click on the video above to watch this week's edition of MTN Sports' Gamechangers.

To submit plays for consideration, send an email to scores@montanasports.com or tag Montana Sports on Facebook, Twitter/X or Instagram.

