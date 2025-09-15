Week three of high school football delivered everything you could ask for—slippery escapes, punishing hits, and highlight-reel interceptions.

WATCH: TOP 5 PLAYS COUNTDOWN

MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays for Sept. 15

Each Monday we will compile the top plays from across the state as shot by our MTN Sports team or submitted by viewers.

Click on the video above to watch this week's edition of MTN Sports' Gamechangers.

To submit plays for consideration, send an email to scores@montanasports.com or tag Montana Sports on Facebook, Twitter/X or Instagram.

