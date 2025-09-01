Friday night football is back, and so are the highlights.

Across Montana, the lights are bright, the hits are harder, and the plays are bigger. It's only week one, but Montana athletes appear to be in mid-season form.

WATCH THE TOP PLAYS FROM WEEK 1 OF THE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS SEASON:

MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays for Sept. 1

Each Monday we will compile the top plays from across the state as shot by our MTN Sports team or submitted by viewers.

Click on the video above to watch this week's edition of MTN Sports' Gamechangers.

To submit plays for consideration, send an email to scores@montanasports.com or tag Montana Sports on Facebook, Twitter/X or Instagram.

