High School College More Sports Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Football

Actions

MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays for Oct. 20

Screenshot 2025-01-20 at 12.58.12 PM.jpeg
MTN Sports
MTN Gamechangers graphic
Screenshot 2025-01-20 at 12.58.12 PM.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

As the regular season winds down, the plays just keep getting better — fumble returns, tip-drill touchdowns, and pick-6s that turn heads.

WATCH: Top plays from Week 8

MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays for Oct. 20

Each Monday we will compile the top plays from across the state as shot by our MTN Sports team or submitted by viewers. Click on the video above to watch this week's edition of MTN Sports' Gamechangers.

To submit plays for consideration, send an email to scores@montanasports.com or tag Montana Sports on Facebook, Twitter/X or Instagram.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Results from around the state