From playoff football to championship soccer, Montana athletes came through with big plays and even bigger moments.

MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays for Nov. 3

Each Monday we will compile the top plays from across the state as shot by our MTN Sports team or submitted by viewers. Click on the video above to watch this week's edition of MTN Sports' Gamechangers.

To submit plays for consideration, send an email to scores@montanasports.com or tag Montana Sports on Facebook, Twitter/X or Instagram.

