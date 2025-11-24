Five state championship games, five unforgettable moments.

From Kalispell Glacier to Scobey, these are the plays that defined the final week of Montana’s high school football season.

WATCH THIS WEEK'S GAMECHANGERS:

MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays for Nov. 24

Each Monday we will compile the top plays from across the state as shot by our MTN Sports team or submitted by viewers. Click on the video above to watch this week's edition of MTN Sports' Gamechangers.

To submit plays for consideration, send an email to scores@montanasports.com or tag Montana Sports on Facebook, Twitter/X or Instagram.

