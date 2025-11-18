MTN Sports Gamechangers: Top plays for Nov. 17

From championship volleyball to semifinal football — the stage is getting bigger, and so are the plays. These are some of the best moments we’ve seen all season.

WATCH THIS WEEK'S GAMECHANGERS:

Each Monday we will compile the top plays from across the state as shot by our MTN Sports team or submitted by viewers. Click on the video above to watch this week's edition of MTN Sports' Gamechangers.

To submit plays for consideration, send an email to scores@montanasports.com or tag Montana Sports on Facebook, Twitter/X or Instagram.

