Missoula Sentinel's Dylan Rollins wins Montana Gatorade Football Player of the Year

MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel High football standout Dylan Rollins was named the 2020-21 Montana Gatorade Football Player of the Year on Thursday.

Rollins, a a 6-foot-5, 285 pound offensive lineman who occasionally played defense for the Spartans this past season, is the first winner to ever be chosen from Sentinel. He's also the first offensive lineman to win the award since Helena Capital's Caleb Kidder, who like Rollins was a two-way lineman when he won the award in 2011.

Rollins, a BYU football signee, helped lead the Spartans to the Class AA state title for the first time in 48 years in 2020. Sentinel went a perfect 10-0 while Rollins, who started at left tackle as a sophomore and junior, made the switch to left guard and helped block for a Sentinel offense that averaged 2,111 rushing yards and scored 34 rushing touchdowns. Sentinel also passed for 2,017 yards and averaged 46.9 points per game en route to the Class AA title.

Defensively, Rollins would step in mostly on goal-line situations.

Rollins recruiting blew up over the past summer, and he chose BYU after receiving a total of 16 offers to play at either the FBS or FCS level.

This story will be updated.