Missoula Sentinel tops Bozeman, extends winning streak to 23

MISSOULA — The train keeps on rolling for Missoula Sentinel.

The Spartans scored on their first play from scrimmage and never looked back as Sentinel topped Bozeman 29-7 on Thursday evening at MCPS Stadium. The win was Sentinel's 23rd in a row as the Spartans improved to 2-0 in the 2022 campaign.

Bozeman, which was coming off of a heartbreaking loss to Helena Capital, dropped to 0-2 on the season.

After forcing Bozeman into a three-and-out to start the game, Sentinel quarterback Riley Allen faked a handoff and blew past the Bozeman defense for a 52-yard touchdown to get the Spartans started.

JJ Dolan scored a pair of touchdowns for Sentinel in the second quarter, and then Allen connected with Karsen Beitz on a 45-yard Hail Mary just before halftime as the Spartans took a commanding 29-0 lead at the break.

Allen finished the game 14 for 20 for 196 yards with one touchdown and one pick. He also ran for 69 yards in the game. Adam Jones carried the ball for 50 yards and also caught five passes for 53 yards while Beitz finished with four receptions for 97 yards. Kellen Curtiss also added 58 yards rushing for Sentinel which finished with 398 yards of total offense.

The Hawks were held to 259 yards of total offense and went 2 for 10 on third down conversions. Bozeman quarterback Jake Casagranda finished the game 11 for 28 for 173 yards and with a touchdown connection with Kellen Harrison. Luke Smith caught five passes for 71 yards to lead the Hawks.