Missoula native Jesse Schmidt recommended for Belgrade football coach

BELGRADE — Pending school board approval, Missoula native Jesse Schmidt has been recommended as the head football coach at Belgrade High School, the school announced Friday.

According to a news release from the school, Schmidt played college football and baseball at Trinity Bible College in North Dakota and has 12 years of coaching experience.

He most recently was the special teams coordinator and defensive line coach at Evangel University, an NAIA program in Springfield, Mo. Evangel went 8-2 in 2024 and 11-1 in 2023.

Schmidt, who also previously coached at Hardin High School and led the program to their first win in four years, is succeeding Jeremy Curry, who voluntarily resigned following an incident with a player last season. Schmidt will also teach at Belgrade High School, according to the news release.

Belgrade went 1-8 last season. The Panthers moved to Class AA prior to the 2019 season and have won four total games since.