Belgrade football coach Jeremy Curry out after incident with player

BOZEMAN — Jeremy Curry is out as the head football coach at Belgrade High School after an incident with a player at Wednesday's practice, MTN has confirmed.

The Belgrade News first reported Curry's departure.

Leslie Atkinson, the Belgrade School District's public information officer, provided MTN with the follow statement, which was emailed to parents:

"During football practice tonight, Wednesday, October 16, an incident occurred between Head Football Coach, Jeremy Curry, and a Belgrade HS football player. An investigation has begun regarding this matter. Until the School District has the opportunity to thoroughly investigate this situation, Eric Kinnaman, a former Belgrade HS Head Football Coach, will be interim Head Coach, effective immediately."

According to the Belgrade News, Curry resigned after getting into an altercation with a player. The report cited multiple players who said Curry body slammed a player to the ground during a verbal argument.

Curry was in his first year as Belgrade's coach. The Panthers are 1-6 this season, including an 0-5 mark in the Eastern AA. They are scheduled to play at Bozeman High on Thursday.

