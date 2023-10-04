Missoula Loyola's Talen Reynolds follows in family footsteps, commits to Montana Grizzlies

MISSOULA — Talen Reynolds is keeping the Montana Grizzlies in the family.

The senior at Missoula Loyola Sacred Heart High School announced his commitment to the Griz football program on Tuesday morning, posting a graphic with himself in a Griz uniform on social media with a caption reading, "Thankful for the huge opportunity to play for the Montana Grizzlies. Thanks to everyone that has supported me along the way! Hope to wear number 34!"

The No. 34, of course, is in homage to his father, Griz legend Chase Reynolds. Chase played for the Grizzlies from 2006-2010 where he became an All-American and two-time first team All-Big Sky selection with the Grizzlies. Reynolds holds the UM record of career rushing touchdowns with 52 and is second in career rushing yards at UM with 4,067, just behind Yohance Humphrey's record of 4,070.

MTN Sports recently caught up with the two, who are working together at Loyola with Talen wrapping up his senior year and Chase working as an assistant coach.

Talen is finishing up his decorated career at Loyola. This season at running back for the Rams, he has 98 carries for 506 yards and eight touchdowns. He's also caught four passes for 37 yards and another score and on defense at linebacker he has 51 total tackles, three for loss.

Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Missoula Loyola's Talen Reynolds is celebrated by his teammates after winning the boys Class B triple jump state championship on the second day of the State AA-B track and field meet in Butte on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

In his career at Loyola, Reynolds has rushed for 3,028 yards and 42 touchdowns. Defensively, he has racked up 184 total tackles, 10 for loss with three sacks and four interceptions to his career. With Reynolds helping lead the way, the Rams were runner-up in Class B last season and are 5-1 to start this campaign.

Outside of football, Reynolds was also a key contributor to Loyola's first-ever boys State B basketball title this past March as a junior, and he also won the Class B triple jump title in May.

Reynolds is the 12th known commit for the Grizzlies in their 2024 recruiting class. The rest of the class includes Missoula Sentinel duo Grady Walker (ATH) and Danny Sirmon (TE), Kalispell Glacier duo Kash Goicoechea (S) and Isaac Keim (ATH), Cody Schweikert (ATH) of Columbia Falls, Luke Flowers (QB) of Rigby, Idaho, Colin Amick (OL) of Sammamish, Washington, Brooks Davis (WR) of Brentwood, California, Lekeldrick Bridges (WR) of Cedar Hill, Texas, Beau Phillips (RB) of Snoqualmie, Washington and Kime Fangupo (TE/DE) of South Jordan, Utah.