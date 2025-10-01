Missoula Big Sky's Williams twins have opposing teams seeing double

MISSOULA — Brady and Blake Williams are two of Missoula Big Sky's standout athletes, as the Eagles football program has built a 5-0 record as one of the top teams in Class AA.

They're also twins, who have lived a unique experience growing up together.

"I've had him by my side, you know, my whole life," Brady, a running back and defensive back for the Eagles, said. "We've been competing. We both push each other to get better every single day. It's like a built-in teammate/competitor. So we just help each other, no matter what aspect."

"I'd say the most unique aspect is honestly just having someone so similar as you, could do anything you want with," added Blake, who plays wide receiver and defensive back. "You go play one-on-one basketball outside with each other, and it's like guarding you. I'll also say it's just like hanging out with your best friend every day."

There's the usual twin antics, like trying to swap places to see who noticed.

"I can say freshman year and like seventh grade, we did switch places in science class," Brady said. "That didn't really work, but we've attempted it."

And of course, the competition with one another.

"So I'm older by one minute and I like to hold that against my brother," Brady said with a laugh. "So you can refer to him as the little brother."

"I like to say I have strength on him, a little bit of speed on him," Blake added. "I mean, allegedly he's taller, but I don't know, we never really know, but I'd say we're the same person either way."

But of course, the support from a built-in best friend is present as well.

"Honestly, I'm just proud of him every time he makes a big play and it's just cool to see him succeed just because I know he works hard," Blake said. "And it gives you just motivation to try to one-up each other, and just make better plays for the team."

"It's awesome, just like what we went through in life and just seeing him like across the field, it's awesome to see just like the success we've been having," Brady added. "And, just seeing that through our team as well, like when you're looking around, you see your best friends and your brother by you. It's like the best thing ever."

The two start on both sides of the ball for the Eagles, and have thrived. Brady is the team's leading rusher with 381 yards on the ground and six touchdowns, and has also caught six passes for 36 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, he has 14 total tackles and one fumble recovery.

Blake has caught 16 passes for Big Sky for 171 yards and one score. On defense, he's racked up 21 total tackles and has one interception plus a forced and recovered fumble.

The team as a whole continues to roll with win after win, and the two seniors are enjoying the final ride, as always, together.

"We got to take it all in and just notice that we're both competing for something bigger than just high school sports," Blake said. "We want to go to college together and probably play football somewhere and, it's nice to be able to compete with him and just overall see us succeed in the future."

