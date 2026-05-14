Midland Roundtable AOY: Same team colors, new level for Howie Martin at Montana Tech

BILLINGS — Howie Martin won't even have to change school colors when he heads to college at Montana Tech, where he signed as a quarterback. But the Billings Central standout is open to any position for time on the field within the powerhouse program.

"Coach (Kyle) Samson is building a really good program up there, and I'm just super excited to come in there and see what I can do," Martin said.

The Orediggers are fresh off a program-record 12 wins and their first Frontier Conference title since 2016.

WATCH Howie's story:

Midland Roundtable AOY: Same team colors, new level for Howie Martin at Tech

Martin and fellow athlete of the year finalist Will Snell are beyond teammates — they're best friends. But Martin laughs when recalling it didn't start that way.

"This is kind of funny, but I've been going to Billings Catholic Schools ever since preschool. I've grown up a Ram. And in third grade this new guy walked into school and I'm like, 'Who's this guy?' I don't even know why, but we weren't friends at first," Martin chuckled. "It was kind of weird between us, but after time we've grown to be best friends and it's been incredible what we've been able to accomplish together."

What they've accomplished are some remarkable regular-season records in football and basketball — and a state title in each. The basketball title, won a couple months ago, was especially impactful.

"I'd say that's just a little more special just because we lost our senior year football state championship. And after that, we put it upon ourselves that that wasn't going to happen again for us," Martin said.

All-state in both basketball and football, the three-sport standout also won the all-class state baseball title last year and could repeat in the coming weeks.

His favorite movie is Remember the Titans and his go-to snack is pretty simple.

"If I'm going to the gas station, I always get a bag of Chex Mix. I love Chex Mix. And maybe a Gatorade (is) pretty good," he acknowledged.

Just like colors in high school and now college, it wouldn't be surprising if that Gatorade was green.

The Midland Roundtable athlete of the year awards banquet is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.