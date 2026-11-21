WORDEN — Perhaps it was fitting that it was all decided on one final play.

Neither Manhattan nor Huntley Project could gain much momentum or seize crucial opportunities during what was a highly competitive Class B state championship football game Friday night at Red Devil Field. But a winner eventually had to be decided.

True to form, it was Manhattan's defense that provided the knockout blow as it stood tall on a final two-point conversion try in double overtime to secure a 21-19 victory and claim the program's second consecutive state title.

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Manhattan reigns again in Class B with win in 2OT thriller at Huntley Project

In the second overtime period, Huntley Project running back Huntly Harp took a pitch and scored a touchdown to pull the Red Devils within two points. Needing a two-point conversion to tie, Red Devils quarterback Blake Ramaeker dropped back but decided to run. He juked to his left and slipped an arm tackle but was eventually met at the goal line by Manhattan's Taysen Meech, who — with help from Brayden Zikmund — stopped Ramaeker short and the game was over.

A celebration ensued as the Tigers claimed a second consecutive championship.

"I'm just so grateful for each and every one of my teammates who showed up every morning in the offseason and showed up every day for practice," said 230-pound Manhattan quarterback and defensive lineman Tyson Pavlik. "We earned this."

Manhattan was in position to win the game as the seconds ticked off the clock in regulation. But Zikmund slipped as he caught a pass from Tyson Pavlik inside Project's 5-yard line and the Tigers, who were without a timeout, were unable to line up and spike the ball before time expired.

That sent the game into overtime. Huntley Project got the ball first, and Ramaeker scored on a brilliant 9-yard run to give the Red Devils the lead. The point-after kick, however, missed. At that point Project led 13-7.

On Manhattan's first offensive possession of overtime, Zikmund took the ball from Pavlik, ran to his right and threw a pass that was deflected toward Matthew Fenno, who came down with it in the end zone. A point-after kick would win the title for the Tigers, but it was blocked.

Manhattan then got the ball first in the second overtime session. Pavlik, who was a workhorse as a running quarterback all night, scored on a fourth-down push, and then a successful two-point try made it 21-13.

That set the stage for the wild finish.

Manhattan stops Ramaeker on the 2-point try to win the Class B title 21-19 in OT. What a game https://t.co/val29Mca4a — Greg Rachac (@gregrachac) November 21, 2026

"Credit to our kids. A lot of adversity in that game," said Manhattan coach Wes Kragt. "We knew it was going to be a close game, and for us to come in on the road and win this in double overtime, what an amazing experience."

The game was tied 7-7 at halftime, which led into a scoreless second half of regulation. Manhattan struck first after Fenno intercepted Ramaeker and returned the ball to the 15-yard line, setting up a 4-yard Pavlik touchdown run with 4:14 left in the first quarter.

Huntley Project answered quickly, as Tucker Kaczmarek found the end zone on a 16-yard touchdown run with 1:23 remaining in the first.

From there it was all defense. Neither offense really threatened, at least not until Manhattan pushed the ball deep into Project territory with seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. But that possession went for naught.

It was a special win for Kragt, who was a standout player at Huntley Project, helping them win the first of consecutive state titles in 2008, before going on to play college football at Black Hills State in Spearfish, S.D.

"Winning a state championship on this field (as a player) and coaching a state championship on this field ... I love Huntley. They're a great community. They follow their sports really well. If we didn't win then I would have wanted Huntley to win.

"Really happy to be part of our community. We have such amazing people in Manhattan, and I'm excited for our kids to get this win."

Manhattan finished the season with an 11-1 record. Huntley Project, which was in the title game for the first time in 11 years and was seeking its first crown since 2009, closed the season with a 12-1 mark.

