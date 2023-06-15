Leaving a legacy: Asher Feddes is first from Belgrade in East-West Shrine Game since 2018

BELGRADE — Asher Feddes is the first football player to represent Belgrade in the Montana East-West Shrine game since 2018.

The linebacker is not just a force on the gridiron, he was a tri-varsity athlete during his time in high school, also lettering in basketball and baseball.

“It means a lot to me, I can’t just stay stagnant and not play anything," Feddes explained. "I actually have never played baseball before, but I thought I’d give it a try. Worked out just fine for me. I made the state team and that was a blast. That’s just a lot of good guys."

"Basketball is just the same, you know, great brotherhood," he continued. "Everything is just a great brotherhood. (You) can’t stay stagnant; (you've) just got to keep doing stuff.”

Feddes left a legacy as a Panther, and being the first player since 2018 to represent Belgrade at the East-West Shrine Game this Saturday speaks for itself.

“Oh it’s super cool, I don’t think we’ve had someone in this game in four years," he said. "And to just be able to come out here and represent Belgrade, that means the world to me. I just can’t wait to do that.”

Even though Feddes was named an alternate back in December when the rosters were unveiled, he remained patient. When he got the call that he would officially join the East team, he couldn’t wait to join.

“I think it was like two weeks before, I got the call from (asking) me if I wanted to participate, and I said absolutely," he recalled. "I’m real excited to play with a whole bunch of good players and be out here with a whole bunch of good coaches too.”

With the game at Naranche Stadium in Butte, he’ll be playing just down the road from where he’ll take the field next year.

Feddes is heading to Montana Tech for the next chapter of his playing career.

“Yeah, it’s going to be super exciting," he said. "I’m going to get to play in front of all my future coaches, and just, playing in Butte is just awesome. The atmosphere in Butte are just electric.”

You can catch Feddes in the East-West Shrine Game on the MTN Network on Saturday. The game kicks off at 7 p.m.

