Laurel’s Colter Bales has superfan in Shrine patient ambassador Grant Heaton

BILLINGS — The Montana East-West Shrine game is a noteworthy All-Star contest where 80 of the best high school football players in the state, showcase their talents for 60 minutes.

But at it’s heart, the game has heart. And that’s why the Shriner’s hospital and game organizers makes sure that patient ambassadors remain the focus of an eventful week.

This year has two ambassadors, are Lexi Emeneth from Laurel and Grant Heaton of Worden.

Heaton is a 7-year old who loves football, playing with his cat named “Cheese” and building Lego sets.

“I have a policeman set, and a Jurassic World set, and a Spiderman set and a Ninjago set,” he explains as his eyes light up.

He looks like a healthy kid, but his body is slowly failing him.

Grant has been diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a genetic disease that destroys his muscle. As the disease runs it’s course, Grant will likely bound to a wheelchair by age 10 and isn’t expected to live past his mid 20’s.

Before making the trip to Billings to serve as the ambassador, Grant was in Spokane at the Shriner’s Hospital getting fitted for new braces to keep him ambulatory for as long as he can.

“I wear them at night,” he said.

He is front and center for the festivities at the Montana East-West Shrine game this week. And it’s fitting for Grant, because he has a favorite player. Colter Bales of Laurel, a defensive end for the East team, is Grant’s cousin.

“He’s a really strong kid, and I’m very proud to be his cousin,” Bales said Friday at practice. “The way he’s handled everything, and he’s still just happy.”

Grant’s presence brings the purpose of the Shrine game into focus for Bales and the other players. Grant broke down the East huddle, he played catch with the players and hung out with them during the parade.

“Yeah, it really does, (the hospital) helps a lot of kids,” Bales said. “And just by playing the game, I want to do anything I can to do my little part to help raise money for kids like Grant and everybody else who needs help.”

The motto of the Shrine game is “Strong Legs Run, So Weak Legs May walk”, and you don’t have look further for an example than Grant and Colter.

Kickoff at the Montana East West Shrine game is set for 7 p.m. at Daylis stadium. You can watch the game on MTN stations across the state.

