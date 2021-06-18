Keys for Helena High football: effort and chemistry

HELENA — As the Helena high football team is in the midst of its early summer workouts, players noted there's a different aura around the practice field and in the weight room this summer. Players noted it feels more serious and a key contributor to that aura is the level of team chemistry the Bengals already have headed into camp.

“We're all more close than the last couple years. So I feel like, we've all played with each other, like a lot -- like freshman, sophomore, junior and now senior year. We all know each other, our chemistry is really (good). So I feel like we'll be like a family just right off the bat,” said senior lineman Forrest Suero.

That chemistry is also propelling the summer workouts the Bengals are doing in preparation for the fall.

“Years prior, I definitely feel like some of the workouts were taken a little bit more lightly. And this year, it's definitely more intense, more focused, and driven just to get better every day,” said senior lineman Josh Goleman.

With good vibes flowing through the Bengals' early summer workouts and a solid foundation to build off of after last year's second-place finish in the Western AA, there’s no telling where the Bengals feel like they can end up at the end of this season. The ideal ending? Snapping a near 80-year championship drought.

“I think we're going to win it this year, I really do,” said senior linebacker Marcus Evans. “We're bringing it this year and I think we have the seniors to lead us and think it's our year.”

As for what’s going to get them there? It’s a pretty simple answer, but something that head coach Scott Evans feels his team is getting right in the early stages.

“Effort,” said Scott Evans emphatically. “Every day, this team never gets outworked. They're working every day. So, I love their work ethic. They're finishing drills, they're doing things the right way and we don't have to ask them to finish.”

As the Bengals were wrapping up a lifting session on Wednesday, Scott Evans noted the group he has is a special one and has high hopes for this year.

“That's the cool thing about this crew, they're just ready to work and they get out at it and they're working hard every day and we don't have to ask for it," he said.