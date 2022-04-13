Kalispell Flathead high school hires Caleb Aland as head football coach

KALISPELL — Alex Cummings took over as Kalispell Flathead High School's head football coach in 2021 and had been a part of the coaching staff for seven seasons. However, after this past season, Cummings announced that he would be taking over as assistant principal and activities director at Kalispell Middle School.

On Wednesday, Flathead High School has announced their new football coach as Caleb Aland.

Aland was the quarterback's coach last season, and before coming to Flathead High School, he coached for seven years at Troy University.

A press release by Flathead High School stated, "His passion for our program and our student-athletes on the football field is his priority. His leadership has brought a solid foundation to a program, and he wants to see it developed further."

Flathead is currently on a 17-game losing streak and hasn't won a varsity football game since Oct. 25, 2019. The Braves went 0-9 this past season and have gone 2-24 over the last three seasons after making the Class AA state championship game back in 2018.