Watch
High School SportsHigh School Football

Actions

Kalispell Flathead high school hires Caleb Aland as head football coach

Kalispell Flathead football 2019
MTN Sports photo
The Kalispell Flathead football team dropped its 2019 season-opening game to Bozeman, 35-0.
Kalispell Flathead football 2019
Posted at 5:39 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 19:39:54-04

KALISPELL — Alex Cummings took over as Kalispell Flathead High School's head football coach in 2021 and had been a part of the coaching staff for seven seasons. However, after this past season, Cummings announced that he would be taking over as assistant principal and activities director at Kalispell Middle School.

On Wednesday, Flathead High School has announced their new football coach as Caleb Aland.

Aland was the quarterback's coach last season, and before coming to Flathead High School, he coached for seven years at Troy University.

A press release by Flathead High School stated, "His passion for our program and our student-athletes on the football field is his priority. His leadership has brought a solid foundation to a program, and he wants to see it developed further."

Flathead is currently on a 17-game losing streak and hasn't won a varsity football game since Oct. 25, 2019. The Braves went 0-9 this past season and have gone 2-24 over the last three seasons after making the Class AA state championship game back in 2018.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119