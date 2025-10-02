Jefferson football gearing up for pivotal Southern B matchup with Townsend

BOULDER — It’ll be a matchup of one-loss teams Friday night under the lights at Broadwater High School as Class B South rivals Jefferson and Townsend square off.

“Oh, this game is more important than I can even explain to you,” Jefferson coach Clint Layng said of the game’s playoff implications. “The way the Southern B conference is — I mean it’s clearly the best conference in Class B. I think we have five teams pretty much in the top 10.

"It’s tough to make the playoffs in the Southern B. So, this game would go a long ways towards that.”

Layng said his team will need to play its best game of the season in order to come away with a win Friday night. And it’s an expectation the Panthers’ players said they’re ready to meet.

“Townsend, they’re kind of rivals for us,” said Jefferson left guard and nose tackle Hilton Rivera. “This is do or die. We got to have this. We got to be physical up front and win first downs.”

And while, yes, every conference game during football season carries significant weight, matchups between Jefferson and Townsend always seem to carry a weight of their own.

“I wouldn’t say there’s great history between us,” Jefferson wide receiver Cooper Mikesell said of the Panther/Bulldog rivalry. “I think this game is going to have a little bit more intensity knowing that this is a win or lose type situation. I mean, it makes it harder to come out into the playoffs if we lose this. It makes it harder for them if they lose this. So, I mean it’s a very important game for both teams.”

Jefferson at Townsend kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday.