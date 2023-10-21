Impressive offensive performance lifts No. 3 Centerville over No. 4 Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap

SAND COULEE — Luke Kelley and the No. 1 Centerville Miners put their foot on the gas and never let up in a 71-34 win over No. 5 Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap to finish the regular season undefeated and earn the No. 1 seed in the playoffs out of the 6-Man Central.

The Miners wasted no time getting on the board when Kelley took the opening kickoff 69 yards for the game’s first touchdown to set the tone. The Locomotives answered quickly when Bergen Mysse busted loose for a long score.

But Kelley and the Miners took control in the second quarter and didn’t look back. Kelley had a hand in all 10 Centerville touchdowns. He threw six touchdown passes, ran for three more and added the opening kick return.

Mysse scored all five touchdowns for the Locomotives, four on the ground and a kickoff return in the second half.

Centerville will host Power-Dutton-Brady in the first round of the playoffs, while Harlowton-Ryegate will travel to face Bridger.