High school football: Packed Class AA slate marks big early start to Week 8

A roundup of scores and highlights from high school football games across Montana on Thursday, Oct. 15.

Related: MTN Sports 2026 high school football power rankings for Oct. 12

Class AA

No. 1 Billings West 34, Bozeman 7

Billings West clinches Eastern AA regular season crown with 34-7 win over Bozeman

No. 2 Kalispell Glacier 51, Kalispell Flathead 7

Glacier handles crosstown rival Flathead in 51-7 win

Missoula Sentinel 28, No. 3 Helena Capital 19

Missoula Sentinel topples No. 3 Helena Capital in pivotal Western AA clash

No. 5 Missoula Big Sky 42, Helena 24

No. 5 Missoula Big Sky rolls past Helena

Butte 45, Missoula Hellgate 8

Butte High rolls past Missoula Hellgate, clinches playoff spot

Gallatin 55, Belgrade 13

Gallatin routs Belgrade in 55-13 win

Great Falls 42, Billings Senior 3

Bison roll over Broncs in 42-3 win

Class A

Laurel 62, Browning 0

Class B

Eureka 49, Cut Bank 6

Red Lodge 42, Roundup 14

8-Man

Circle 75, Fairview 0

Seeley-Swan 84, Charlo 14

6-Man

Highwood 35, Big Sandy 34 (Wednesday)

White Sulphur Springs 40, Reed Point-Rapelje 31