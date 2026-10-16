High school football: Packed Class AA slate marks big early start to Week 8

A roundup of scores and highlights from high school football games across Montana on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Related: MTN Sports 2026 high school football power rankings for Oct. 12
Class AA
No. 1 Billings West 34, Bozeman 7
Billings West clinches Eastern AA regular season crown with 34-7 win over Bozeman
No. 2 Kalispell Glacier 51, Kalispell Flathead 7
Glacier handles crosstown rival Flathead in 51-7 win
Missoula Sentinel 28, No. 3 Helena Capital 19
Missoula Sentinel topples No. 3 Helena Capital in pivotal Western AA clash
No. 5 Missoula Big Sky 42, Helena 24
No. 5 Missoula Big Sky rolls past Helena
Butte 45, Missoula Hellgate 8
Butte High rolls past Missoula Hellgate, clinches playoff spot
Gallatin 55, Belgrade 13
Gallatin routs Belgrade in 55-13 win
Great Falls 42, Billings Senior 3
Bison roll over Broncs in 42-3 win
Class A
Laurel 62, Browning 0
Class B
Eureka 49, Cut Bank 6
Red Lodge 42, Roundup 14
8-Man
Circle 75, Fairview 0
Seeley-Swan 84, Charlo 14
6-Man
Highwood 35, Big Sandy 34 (Wednesday)
White Sulphur Springs 40, Reed Point-Rapelje 31