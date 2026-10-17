High school football: Big wins by Sidney, Manhattan, Choteau shape Friday action

A roundup of scores and highlights from high school football games across Montana on Oct. 15-16.

Related: MTN Sports 2026 high school football power rankings for Oct. 12

Class AA

No. 1 Billings West 34, Bozeman 7 (Thursday)

Billings West clinches Eastern AA regular season crown with 34-7 win over Bozeman

No. 2 Kalispell Glacier 51, Kalispell Flathead 7 (Thursday)

Glacier handles crosstown rival Flathead in 51-7 win

Missoula Sentinel 28, No. 3 Helena Capital 19 (Thursday)

Missoula Sentinel topples No. 3 Helena Capital in pivotal Western AA clash

No. 4 Great Falls CMR 34, Billings Skyview 0

No. 5 Missoula Big Sky 42, Helena 24 (Thursday)

No. 5 Missoula Big Sky rolls past Helena

Butte 45, Missoula Hellgate 8 (Thursday)

Butte High rolls past Missoula Hellgate, clinches playoff spot

Gallatin 55, Belgrade 13 (Thursday)

Gallatin routs Belgrade in 55-13 win

Great Falls 42, Billings Senior 3 (Thursday)

Great Falls rolls over Billings Senior in 42-3 win

Class A

No. 2 Sidney 23, No. 1 Billings Central 14

No. 3 Columbia Falls 47, Polson 6

Columbia Falls stays on top after 47-6 win over Polson

No. 4 Whitefish 53, Libby 8

No. T5 Hamilton 42, Butte Central 7

Hamilton cruises past Butte Central,

Bigfork 48, Ronan 14

Dillon 47, Stevensville 7

East Helena 42, Havre 6

East Helena defends home turf in a Class A Region Match-Up

Frenchtown 28, Corvallis 8

Glendive 45, Lockwood 14

Hardin 38, Miles City 0

Laurel 62, Browning 0 (Thursday)

Class B

No. 1 Florence 46, Anaconda 0

No. 2 Huntley Project 42, Baker 12

No. 2 Huntley Project clinches Eastern B with 42-12 win over Baker

No. 4 Manhattan 54, No. 5 Jefferson 16

Columbus 33, Big Timber 8

Eureka 49, Cut Bank 6 (Thursday)

Glasgow 56, Conrad 7

Malta 35, Shelby 0

Red Lodge 42, Roundup 14 (Thursday)

Shepherd 48, Colstrip 12

Thompson Falls 48, Missoula Loyola 36

Townsend 39, Whitehall 16

8-Man

No. 1 Drummond-Philipsburg 65, Harlowton-Ryegate 24

Choteau 34, No. 2 Belt 14

No. 3 Superior 70, St. Ignatius 14

No. 4 Scobey 60, Culbertson 0

Circle 75, Fairview 0 (Thursday)

Darby won by forfeit over Troy

Ennis 44, Manhattan Christian 8

Forsyth 82, Westby-Grenora 40

Harlem 18, Centerville 12

Lone Peak 66, Lame Deer 20

Plentywood 71, Poplar 8

Seeley-Swan 84, Charlo 14 (Thursday)

Twin Bridges 43, Sheridan 38

6-Man

No. 4 Jordan 45, Froid-Lake 28

Bainville 63, Broadus 12

C-J-I 48, Sunburst 13

Gardiner 63, Roy-Winifred 14

Highwood 35, Big Sandy 34 (Wednesday)

Valier 43, Noxon 6

White Sulphur Springs 40, Reed Point-Rapelje 31 (Thursday)

