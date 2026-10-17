High school football: Big wins by Sidney, Manhattan, Choteau shape Friday action

A roundup of scores and highlights from high school football games across Montana on Oct. 15-16.
Related: MTN Sports 2026 high school football power rankings for Oct. 12
Class AA
No. 1 Billings West 34, Bozeman 7 (Thursday)
No. 2 Kalispell Glacier 51, Kalispell Flathead 7 (Thursday)
Missoula Sentinel 28, No. 3 Helena Capital 19 (Thursday)
No. 4 Great Falls CMR 34, Billings Skyview 0
No. 5 Missoula Big Sky 42, Helena 24 (Thursday)
Butte 45, Missoula Hellgate 8 (Thursday)
Gallatin 55, Belgrade 13 (Thursday)
Great Falls 42, Billings Senior 3 (Thursday)
Class A
No. 2 Sidney 23, No. 1 Billings Central 14
No. 3 Columbia Falls 47, Polson 6
No. 4 Whitefish 53, Libby 8
No. T5 Hamilton 42, Butte Central 7
Bigfork 48, Ronan 14
Dillon 47, Stevensville 7
East Helena 42, Havre 6
Frenchtown 28, Corvallis 8
Glendive 45, Lockwood 14
Hardin 38, Miles City 0
Laurel 62, Browning 0 (Thursday)
Class B
No. 1 Florence 46, Anaconda 0
No. 2 Huntley Project 42, Baker 12
No. 4 Manhattan 54, No. 5 Jefferson 16
Columbus 33, Big Timber 8
Eureka 49, Cut Bank 6 (Thursday)
Glasgow 56, Conrad 7
Malta 35, Shelby 0
Red Lodge 42, Roundup 14 (Thursday)
Shepherd 48, Colstrip 12
Thompson Falls 48, Missoula Loyola 36
Townsend 39, Whitehall 16
8-Man
No. 1 Drummond-Philipsburg 65, Harlowton-Ryegate 24
Choteau 34, No. 2 Belt 14
No. 3 Superior 70, St. Ignatius 14
No. 4 Scobey 60, Culbertson 0
Circle 75, Fairview 0 (Thursday)
Darby won by forfeit over Troy
Ennis 44, Manhattan Christian 8
Forsyth 82, Westby-Grenora 40
Harlem 18, Centerville 12
Lone Peak 66, Lame Deer 20
Plentywood 71, Poplar 8
Seeley-Swan 84, Charlo 14 (Thursday)
Twin Bridges 43, Sheridan 38
6-Man
No. 4 Jordan 45, Froid-Lake 28
Bainville 63, Broadus 12
C-J-I 48, Sunburst 13
Gardiner 63, Roy-Winifred 14
Highwood 35, Big Sandy 34 (Wednesday)
Valier 43, Noxon 6
White Sulphur Springs 40, Reed Point-Rapelje 31 (Thursday)