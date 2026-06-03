CHESTER — What began as a small football camp for Chester-Joplin-Inverness athletes has grown into a summertime tradition that attracts more than 100 young players from across Montana and neighboring states.

The Hi-Line Gridiron Camp returns to Chester on June 8-9, marking nearly 20 years of helping introduce young athletes to the game of football while connecting them with experienced coaches and former players.

WATCH: CJI gears up for Hi-Line Gridiron Camp

Hi-Line Gridiron Camp continues nearly two decades of developing young football players

CJI head coach Jim Vinson started the camp in 2007 with just a dozen local athletes before opening it to players from other communities.

"We decided to open it up," Vinson said. "I started using the coaching network, all my friends from the coaching fraternity. Now we're up to 100-plus kids every year."

The camp is unique because it welcomes athletes from six-man, eight-man and 11-man programs and allows them to compete alongside players they may otherwise never meet.

"It's the only full-contact junior high camp in the state," Vinson said. "We don't do a team camp. It's a renegade camp, so when we get the kids playing together, they play with kids from all different schools and different states."

Vinson believes that format helps young athletes learn the game while developing friendships and gaining exposure to different coaching styles.

The camp also relies heavily on volunteers. Former CJI players who went on to compete at the collegiate level regularly return to help coach, along with current and former coaches from around Montana.

Over the years, the camp has welcomed several notable names in Montana football, giving campers an opportunity to learn from athletes who have found success beyond the high school level.

"It's kind of neat for the kids to see where they can get with this game," Vinson said.

While the camp focuses on football fundamentals, Vinson says its larger purpose is providing a starting point for young athletes before they ever play a junior high game.

"It's a starting point," Vinson said. "And that's what we want."

Community support remains a key part of the camp's success. Local volunteers help provide meals, organize activities and host families who travel to Chester for the two-day event.

Registration is open on a first-come, first-served basis, with organizers expecting another strong turnout for the 2026 camp. For more information, click here.

