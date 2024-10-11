Helena High outlasts Missoula Sentinel on Senior Night

HELENA — Brady Swenson's game-sealing interception lifted Helena High over visiting Missoula Sentinel on Thursday, 20-17.

With the Senior Night win at Carroll College's Nelson Stadium, the Bengals (3-4, 3-2 Western AA) jumped ahead of the Spartans (3-4, 2-3) in the Class AA playoff race.

Helena wideout Jaxan Lieberg caught all three of the Bengals' touchdowns, including a 16-yard strike with exactly two minutes to play that gave the Bengals their 20-17 lead.

Thursday marked Helena's final home game of the season. The Bengals will continue their playoff push with two-straight road games, beginning with a road trip to Butte next week.

Sentinel will host its final two games of the season, beginning next week in a matchup with crosstown rival Missoula Hellgate.

