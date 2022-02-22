Helena High hires Dane Broadhead as new head football coach

HELENA — Just over two months following Scott Evans' resignation, the Helena High football program now has a new head coach in Dane Broadhead.

Broadhead, a former quarterback for Carroll College, is no stranger to the program having served eight years on the staff under Evans and long-time head coach Tony Arntson. During his tenure at Helena High, Broadhead has coached several groups on both sides of the ball, most recently the offensive line during the 2021 season where the offense was able to throw for a total of 2,416 yards and rush for 2,019 yards.

Broadhead is also a fixture at Helena High also working as a P.E. teacher during that eight-year span as well.

Broadhead was selected from 19 total candidates that applied for the job, and his hiring will become final pending Helena School Board approval.

